Over 20 flights cancelled

PTI

New Delhi: More than 20 flights of IndiGo that were to operate from Terminal 1 of the Delhi Airport were cancelled on Saturday, a day after the terminal was shut down following the roof collapse incident. According to sources, 23 flights of IndiGo and two flights of SpiceJet that were scheduled to operate from T1 were cancelled on Saturday.PTI

Car driven by minor hits 3

New Delhi: Three people were injured when they were hit by a car, which was being driven by a minor, in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony area on Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Patparganj Road around 7.30 am. Three people were standing on the roadside when a Baleno going towards Krishna Nagar hit the trio before stopping. A 16-year-old boy was driving the car with his friend, also a teenager. They were caught by the passersby and handed over to the police, a police officer said. The car is registered in the name of the minor’s father, the officer said. The injured have been admitted to the hospital, the police said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#IndiGo #SpiceJet