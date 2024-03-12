Over 40% gig workers face violence at work: Survey

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

A recent survey conducted by Delhi-based NGO Paigam has shed light on the challenges faced by gig workers and app-based drivers across India.

Major stressors Lack of job benefits

Little legal protection

Income instability

Violence & discrimination

Deadline for delivery workers

The survey, which studied responses from a sample size of 10,000 individuals between April 2022 and 2023 across eight states, including Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bangalore, unveiled concerning statistics regarding violence and job insecurity among these workers.

According to the survey findings, nearly 47 per cent of the cab drivers and 41.5 per cent of the delivery persons have encountered some form of violence at work. A majority of the delivery workers expressed their dissatisfaction with the prevailing 10-minute delivery policy, which often leads to heightened tension and risks for the workers.

The survey highlights the challenges faced by app-based drivers and gig workers, who are grappling with the lack of employment benefits, job insecurity, legal protection concerns, income instability, violence and discrimination.

Among the key issues highlighted in the survey are the long working hours endured by these workers, with 83 per cent of the cab drivers working over 10 hours a day and a staggering 31 per cent exceeding 14 hours daily. Despite these gruelling hours, 72 per cent of the workers struggle to manage their expenses, with a significant percentage earning below Rs 15,000 per month.

“The long working hours adversely impact the health of these workers with about 93.3 percent of the cab drivers complaining that they face physical pain, including joint pain and backache, and 98.5 per cent of the delivery persons said they experience anxiety, depression, stress and irritability,” highlighted the survey report.

Additionally, customer behaviour was identified as a significant stressor, negatively impacting 68 per cent of the delivery persons, the report added.

In the light of these findings, Bhatia emphasised the need for gig and app-based workers to be treated as employees, with companies ensuring they received a minimum wage. The report recommends mandatory registration for all app-based delivery persons in government records, cessation of discrimination against delivery persons in public spaces, revisiting terminology for a broader understanding and allowing them to use residential elevators.

