Over 50 shops gutted in fire at Delhi's Chandni Chowk

PTI

New Delhi, November 25

More than 50 shops were gutted in a massive fire in the wholesale market of Bhagirat Palace area in North Delhi's Chandni Chowk even as the cooling operations were currently under way, police said on Friday.

However, no injuries have been reported so far, they said.

According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at 9.19 pm on Thursday and 40 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Currently, 22 fire tenders are engaged in the cooling process as the fire has been brought under control after over 12 hours, a fire department official said.

The fire that broke out at one shop soon spread to its adjacent ones, all dealing in supplying electrical appliances, officials said.

Director of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg said, "Fire is under control. Now 22 fire tenders are working for cooling operation. However, the cause of the fire is not yet known."

The fire officials said that weak structures, shortage of water and narrow lanes posed a major challenge for Delhi Fire Service to carry out its fire-fighting operation.

Garg on Thursday tweeted, "Fire in Chandni Chowk. Total 40 fire vehicles and 200-plus fire personnel were deployed. Major concern weak structures, shortage of water and narrow lane, building started collapsing."

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his grief over the incident and said he is taking stock of the situation from the district administration concerned.