Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from a high-rise in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 10

Ramesh Agarwal, the father of Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal, died after falling from a high-rise building in DLF, Phase 5 Gurugram. It is suspected to be a case of suicide.

Ritesh had recently got married and had hosted his wedding reception at Taj Palace in Delhi on March 7.

In its official statement, Gurugram police stated: “At about 1 pm today, information was received from DLF Security that a person has fallen from 20th floor in DLF’s The Crest Society, Sector 54, and he has been taken to Paras Hospital for treatment. A police team along with Sector 53 SHO visited the place of occurrence. During inspection, the fallen person was identified as Ramesh Parsad Agarwal. At the Paras Hospital, he was declared brought dead. After taking the statement of the deceased’s son Aashish Agarwal, inquest report under Section 174 CRPC has been carried out. Sector 53 SHO and scene of crime team visited the place of occurrence for inspection. Post mortem examination has been carried out and body has been handed over.”

Meanwhile, Oyo Rooms founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal said, “With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Ramesh Agarwal passed away on March 10. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day. His death is a tremendous loss for our family.”

#gurugram