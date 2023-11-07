Oz leader visits Bangla Sahib

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 6

Peter Dutton, Leader of the Opposition (Australia), who was here as part of the economic trade delegation, ended his visit by paying respects at the historic Bangla Sahib Gurdwara and Akshardham temple in the national capital.

Jagwinder Singh Virk, Chairman of India-Australia Strategic Alliance, accompanied Dutton and said, “The visit was to show him the culture of India.” One of the standout achievements of the visit was a strong commitment by the Australian industry to invest in various industry verticals in India. Australian businesses displayed keen interest and enthusiasm in exploring opportunities in sectors like technology, infrastructure, renewable energy, healthcare and education, among others.

#Australia