Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

Noida, July 3
Police have detained a Pakistani woman and her four children who were illegally staying in Greater Noida, where they were allegedly sheltered by a local man who met her through online game PUBG, officials said on Monday.
The police have also detained the man, a Greater Noida resident, who allegedly housed them in his rented accommodation, they said.
"The Pakistani woman and the local man have been detained. The woman's four children are also in police custody," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan told PTI.
The Pakistani woman, who is in her late 20s, and the local man had got in touch over online game PUBG, which led to a friendship between them, the police officer said.
"The man and the woman are being questioned right now. Further details and facts would be shared once the questioning is over," Khan said.
According to a local police official, the woman had allegedly entered India with her children via Nepal last month before entering Uttar Pradesh and reaching Greater Noida by a bus.
The woman and her children were staying in the rented accommodation of the man, who lives in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, the official claimed.
