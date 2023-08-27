Panel at officer’s hometown to verify OBC certificate

New Delhi, August 26
Amid the ongoing tussle between the ruling AAP and bureaucrats of the Delhi government, a panel of the legislative Assembly recently visited the hometown of Special Secretary (vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar to verify his OBC certificate.
In June, a complaint was filed against Rajasekhar by suspended DANICS officer Premnath that he had submitted a “fake” OBC certificate while appearing for the Civil Service examination in 1994. It was alleged by the complainant that Rajasekhar did not belong to this category.
The OBC welfare committee of the Delhi Assembly, taking cognisance of the complaint, issued a notice to Rajasekhar to appear before it to present his stand. Rajasekhar did not appear before the committee, but communicated to the panel that it had no jurisdiction in the services matters as per the extant rules. No immediate reaction was available from Rajasekhar on the matter.
A three-member sub committee of the Assembly’s OBC welfare committee, headed by AAP MLA Madan Lal, earlier this week visited Vishakhapatnam and Ankapalli to check the authenticity of Rajasekhar’s caste certificate. Lal said the committee had issued “multiple notices” to Rajasekhar but he did not appear before it. The committee then sought information from services and vigilance departments but their respective secretaries did not provide any information nor appeared before the panel, he said.
“The committee visited Vishakhapatnam where it learnt that Ankapalli, to which Rajasekhar belonged to, was now a separate district in Andhra Pradesh. The officers at Ankapalli did not co-operate with the sub committee and did not furnish any information on the matter,” he said. The committee will now decide its future course of action in the next meeting, he said.
Sources said Rajasekhar was targeted by the AAP as he was overseeing several probes concerning the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi. — PTI
