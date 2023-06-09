Panel soon for maintaining green belts

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 8

A special joint committee will be formed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Gurugram Municipal Corporation (MC) to keep a check on the depleting green belts in the city.

Inviting suggestions for city beautification We are inviting architects, landscapers and citizens to suggest their conceptual plans and designs for the enhancement of green belts as well as road junctions, intersections and walkways. The best ideas will be implemented for the beautification of the city. PC Meena, gmda chief executive officer

The decision was taken today at a meeting of the Residents Advisory Council (RAC) under the chairmanship of PC Meena, GMDA chief executive officer and MC Commissioner.

Meena ordered setting up of a joint committee with GMDA and MC officials to develop green belts in an organised manner and timely address all related issues. “We are inviting architects, landscapers and citizens to suggest their conceptual plans and designs for the enhancement of green belts as well as road junctions, intersections and walkways. The best ideas will be implemented for the beautification of the city. Special focus is being given to the holistic development and remodelling of the city and we aim to execute all plans in a well-structured manner,” said Meena.

The members of the RAC raised the issue of encroachment in the green belts following which it was decided that green belts would be fenced to curb encroachment as well as dumping of garbage and construction and development waste. The mobility division of GMDA submitted that work of the conversion of existing old traffic signal lights into smart traffic signals using the adaptive traffic control system at 91 junctions in Gurugram has recently been awarded to an agency and the traffic signals would be connected to Integrated Command and Control Centre for monitoring. Additionally, work of redevelopment of major intersections in the city has been taken up to reduce black spots and regulate vehicular and pedestrian traffic.