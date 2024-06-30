Panel to investigate illegal felling of trees

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 29

In response to the illegal felling of 1,100 trees by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in South Delhi’s Reserve Forest Area, the Kejriwal-led government convened a cabinet meeting on Saturday.

Cabinet Minister Atishi also participated via online mode. The ministers present in the meeting unanimously decided to constitute a three-minister ‘Fact-Finding Committee’, comprising ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, and Imran Hussain, to investigate the orders behind the tree cutting.

The Supreme Court is currently addressing the case, demanding accountability. It has been alleged that the trees were cut on verbal orders from the Lieutenant Governor (LG) after he visited the Ridge area. The government has sought a status report from the Forest Department, but it remains unreceived, officials said.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “In the last Assembly elections, CM Arvind Kejriwal had given 10 guarantees to Delhiites. One of these guarantees was the green area in Delhi to be increased by planting two crore saplings within five years. We are happy that in collaboration with all the agencies working in Delhi, we have achieved the target of planting two crore saplings in just four years.”

The incident in Chhatarpur, Satbari, where the DDA allegedly cut 1,100 trees without permission, has drawn significant attention. “The court is repeatedly raising questions to the the Vice Chairperson of DDA, on whose orders 1,100 trees were cut illegally in the Capital,” Rai said. He added, “The SC is asking whether this order was given by the L-G, as the communication among DDA engineers deduces that the he had visited the forest reserve area and the trees were cut on his orders.”

