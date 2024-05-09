Paramjit Singh Sarna, Manjit Singh GK list Sikhs’ key demands

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 8

The Delhi unit of the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today said only those political outfits deserved Sikh support who unequivocally promised to meet the key demands of the community.

The Delhi unit chief Paramjit Singh Sarna and senior party leader Manjit Singh GK made the announcement at a press conference here today. The party listed four-key demands of the Sikh community.

With the traditional alliance of the SAD and the BJP not in place, the sizeable Sikh population in Delhi will have a wider choice of candidates when the Lok Sabha elections for the seven seats are conducted on May 25.

Delhi is home to the largest concentration of Sikhs in any city outside Punjab.

Meanwhile, the four demands of the Sikh community are: Sikhs who have been incarcerated for 30 years should be released; the new government should, on a priority basis, listen to grievances of farmers; Sikhs be granted visa-on-arrival to visit Sri Nankana Sahib — the birth place of Guru Nanak — in Pakistan; absolutely no interference by Central or state governments in Sikh religious affairs “as happened in Delhi and the Takhts of Patna Sahib and Huzur Sahib”.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Paramjit Singh Sarna #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sikhs #Sukhbir Badal