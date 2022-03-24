Parents, students gather at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to thank govt

New Delhi, March 24
Representatives of Ukraine Students Parents Association on Thursday gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to thank the Centre for carrying out Operation Ganga and evacuating their wards and other medical students from the war-torn Ukraine.
Keeping in mind the future and remaining studies of thousands of such students, they said that they would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider and accommodate all the evacuees.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7
Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy
The Ambassador referred to the smoke over the Russian embass...