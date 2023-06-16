Parking row turns ugly, two stabbed in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, June 15

Two brothers were allegedly stabbed by their neighbour over the issue of parking a scooter in northwest Delhi's Kirari area, the police said on Thursday. According to the police, they received information at 12.03 am on Thursday about the incident.

A police team reached the spot at Inder Enclave Kirari where they met victim Pardeep Chaudhary, who accused his neighbour Rahul of stabbing him as well as his brother Manish Kumar. Both were taken to Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri. A case was registered at the Prem Nagar police station. The accused has been arrested, the police said.