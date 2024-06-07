Parliament attack: Police to file chargesheet today, L-G Saxena sanctions prosecution

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 6

The Delhi Police will tomorrow file a chargesheet in the December 13 Parliament attack case last year, sources said. Meanwhile, Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena also accorded prosecution sanction against the alleged six persons.

The six have been charged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly attacking Parliament on December 13, 2023, while the House proceedings were on, Raj Niwas officials said.

Six persons — Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Ranolia, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat — were accused of illegally entering Parliament and throwing smoke canisters in the Lok Sabha during the live session.

An official said, “The Delhi Police had requested their prosecution under Sections 16 and 18 of UAPA from the L-G who, having found sufficient material on record, granted prosecution sanction.”

The Review Committee (Directorate of Prosecution, Tis Hazari) on May 30 had also gone through the entire evidence collected by the investigating agency and found the involvement of the accused in the case. Accordingly, the committee noted that prima facie, a case was made out against the accused under UAPA, official added.

The Delhi Police had registered a case under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 34 (common intention) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and 13 (unlawful activities), 16 (terrorist act) and 18 (conspiracy) of the UA (P) Act on the complaint made by the security officer in the Lok Sabha.

The six accused are currently in judicial custody.

