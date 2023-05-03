Partition Museum set for inauguration on May 18

The Partition Museum coming up in the Dara Shikoh Library on the Kashmere Gate campus of Ambedkar University will be thrown open to the public on May 18. The museum contains many audio-visual items related to Partition.
One chamber in the museum contains photographs related to the violence witnessed during the Partition and recordings of some of the survivors of the violence.
Some of the members of the trust are themselves descendants of people who came over to this side of the border during the Partition. They donated items related to Partition to the museum.
