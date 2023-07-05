Peddler held with 19-kg marijuana

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 4

The crime branch of the Nuh police has arrested a drug peddler and seized 19.4-kg marijuana, over Rs 3 lakh cash and a car from his possession. The accused has been identified as Dawood of Ghasera village, Nuh, the police said on Tuesday.

A police team was on patrol duty when it got a tip-off about one Arif, a resident of Sonkh village, that he had been selling marijuana. Along with his brother Dawood, Arif was heading home in his car when the police arrested Dawood while Arif managed to flee.