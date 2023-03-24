Peon held over gangrape of Class V student

PTI

New Delhi, March 23

A 54-year-old peon, who worked at an MCD-run school, was arrested for raping a Class V student along with his associates after sedating her, the police said on Thursday. The man was identified as Ajay, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh. He lived in Ghaziabad.

Efforts are being made to nab his associates, they said.

The police said Ajay had been working as a peon at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run school for the last 10 years.

No immediate response was available from the MCD.

According to the police, the incident took place on March 14. Since the incident, the girl had stopped going to school and also skipped her final exams.