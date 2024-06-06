 People rejected corruption, chose development, says BJP : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  People rejected corruption, chose development, says BJP

People rejected corruption, chose development, says BJP

Newly elected MPs express gratitude to voters after clean sweep

People rejected corruption, chose development, says BJP

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva with the party’s victorious candidates during a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. Party leader Arvinder Singh Lovely (right) is also seen in the picture. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL



Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, June 5

The BJP achieved a significant victory in Delhi, winning all seven Lok Sabha seats in the Capital for the third consecutive time. A day after the results were announced, the newly elected MPs expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi for their overwhelming support.

Lauding the efforts of party workers, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “BJP workers worked continuously in this intense heat. The organisation is grateful to them.”

Bansuri Swaraj, who emerged victorious from the New Delhi seat against AAP candidate Somnath Bharti, expressed her appreciation for the voters’ trust. “I express my gratitude towards the people for electing the BJP from the New Delhi parliamentary constituency. I assure you that I will never disappoint you. I have been saying that Baba Somnath’s blessings are with PM Modi, so it doesn’t matter if any Somnath (referring to AAP leader Somnath Bharti) comes. The people of Delhi have proved this.”

Happy faces: BJP’s Manoj Tiwari, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj in New Delhi on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL

Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who won the West Delhi seat, said, “I want to thank the people of West Delhi for blessing me. I also want to assure the people of Delhi that we have prepared a blueprint and you will see work being done on the ground within 100 days.”

Seasoned MP Manoj Tiwari, representing North East Delhi, shared his gratitude, stating, “I want to thank the people of my constituency...Delhi gave us all 7 seats...we will work for Delhi...this was a tough election...this is the win of voters. The Congress and AAP cheated on Delhi’s people and they lost trust...within three years, we will solve every problem in Delhi.”

Harsh Malhotra, who won the East Delhi seat, expressed his thanks as well, saying, “I want to thank the people and party workers of East Delhi. The people have given a fitting response by voting and giving zero seats to the AAP-Congress alliance. Kejriwal said in his speech that if people didn’t want him to go to jail, they should vote for him. The people decided to send him back to jail as he was imprisoned for corruption.”

Yogender Chandolia, a new face in the Lok Sabha, won the North West Delhi constituency with the largest margin, securing a 2.9 lakh vote lead. He said, “I want to thank the voters who have given all seven seats to the BJP. I am a party worker, and it still hasn’t sunk in that I just became an MP. My constituency is large, and the significant number of votes I received comes with great responsibilities. I will fulfil my responsibilities; I know how to work and how to get the work done.”

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who won the South Delhi seat, said, “I had said earlier that the BJP had no challenge in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal’s government mercilessly looted and destroyed Delhi. When the Assembly elections happen, the BJP will come to power in Delhi with a two-thirds margin to fulfil PM Modi’s dream of making Delhi a world-class city. There is a water shortage across the entire city, and Kejriwal will be asked to resign. He had promised to provide clean water.”

Praveen Khandelwal, who won from Chandni Chowk, said, “The entire journey was filled with a lot of struggle but upon reaching this stage, the support and love the people of Delhi have given me, I am extremely grateful to them and I can say that all promises and the sankalps that I took, I will surely fulfil them.”

