People suffer due to water scarcity, politicians make hay

The issue of water scarcity in Delhi has become entangled in the dirty politics practised by all three major political parties, each eyeing the state Assembly elections set for February 2025. Water Minister Atishi blames the Haryana Government for releasing a reduced flow of raw water but fails to address the deficient water supply pipeline network in Delhi, a major cause of water scarcity in certain colonies. The Haryana Government, on the other hand, does not refute this allegation, and its silence seems to imply consent. Opposition parties are taking advantage of this crisis, knowing that criticising the ruling party could improve their chances in the upcoming elections. As usual, the PM remains silent on this pressing issue, despite living in the same city. RN Malik, Gurugram

Not enough Freezers at mortuary

The district civil hospital has been facing an infrastructure shortage. The hospital’s mortuary section suffers especially due to the crisis, specifically due to a shortage of freezers, resulting in problems in storing bodies. The crisis peaked on Wednesday when the section had only 14 freezers available for 30 bodies. Hospital authorities faced significant challenges in maintaining these bodies in a manner that is proper and complies with the norms. The health department needs to upgrade this facility to prevent such crises.

Satish Chopra, Faridabad

What our readers say

