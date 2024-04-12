People will give befitting reply to BJP: Atishi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 11

Senior AAP leader Atishi and Lok Sabha nominee from the South Delhi constituency Sahiram Pehalwan spearheaded a padyatra to engage with residents during the “Jail ka jawab vote se” initiative in Govindpuri Extension here today.

The AAP leaders claimed that there was approval by residents of the party agenda, but dissatisfaction among them over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest. The leaders claimed that the BJP would face consequences in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for its actions.

“People know that it is Kejriwal who has transformed government schools into world-class institutions, providing excellent education to the children of common people,” said Atishi.

Voicing concerns over the arrest of the CM, she termed it “a grave mistake by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, which will bring the end of their dictatorship”.

Meanwhile, many residents echoed similar sentiments, regretting the BJP actions against Kejriwal. “We will not tolerate such oppression against our CM. We urge CM Kejriwal not to resign under any circumstances. We chose him as our CM, and he will remain so,” they added.

BJP: Residents have dismissed campaign

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor asserted that the residents of Delhi have distanced themselves from the AAP and have unequivocally dismissed their “Jail ka jawab vote se” campaign. Kapoor highlighted that Atishi faced a negative reception from the people during her visit to her electoral constituency of Kalkaji on Thursday. The reaction was reportedly so unfavourable

that Atishi was observed expressing frustration towards journalists who questioned her. Kapoor emphasised that this rejection mirrors the sentiments seen in the Kalkaji Assembly during the 2022 municipal elections when candidates from all three wards of the Assembly were defeated, indicating a clear rejection of Atishi and the AAP’s campaign initiatives.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha