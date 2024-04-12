People will give befitting reply to BJP: Atishi

New Delhi, April 11
Senior AAP leader Atishi and Lok Sabha nominee from the South Delhi constituency Sahiram Pehalwan spearheaded a padyatra to engage with residents during the “Jail ka jawab vote se” initiative in Govindpuri Extension here today.
The AAP leaders claimed that there was approval by residents of the party agenda, but dissatisfaction among them over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest. The leaders claimed that the BJP would face consequences in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for its actions.
“People know that it is Kejriwal who has transformed government schools into world-class institutions, providing excellent education to the children of common people,” said Atishi.
Voicing concerns over the arrest of the CM, she termed it “a grave mistake by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, which will bring the end of their dictatorship”.
Meanwhile, many residents echoed similar sentiments, regretting the BJP actions against Kejriwal. “We will not tolerate such oppression against our CM. We urge CM Kejriwal not to resign under any circumstances. We chose him as our CM, and he will remain so,” they added.
BJP: Residents have dismissed campaign
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor asserted that the residents of Delhi have distanced themselves from the AAP and have unequivocally dismissed their “Jail ka jawab vote se” campaign. Kapoor highlighted that Atishi faced a negative reception from the people during her visit to her electoral constituency of Kalkaji on Thursday. The reaction was reportedly so unfavourable
that Atishi was observed expressing frustration towards journalists who questioned her. Kapoor emphasised that this rejection mirrors the sentiments seen in the Kalkaji Assembly during the 2022 municipal elections when candidates from all three wards of the Assembly were defeated, indicating a clear rejection of Atishi and the AAP’s campaign initiatives.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine
To be held back to back with G7’s Italy summit in June
6 schoolkids die in Haryana mishap
22 hurt; ‘drunk’ driver, Mahendragarh school principal among...
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau rakes up Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing at hearing on poll interference
Says his govt committed to defending rights and freedom of a...
‘Matter of grave concern’: Supreme Court on misuse of social media to distort proceedings
Slaps contempt notice on Assam politician