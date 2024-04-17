 People’s faith in us rising, says Sachdeva : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • People’s faith in us rising, says Sachdeva

People’s faith in us rising, says Sachdeva

People's faith in us rising, says Sachdeva

Congress leaders after joining the BJP in New Delhi on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, Apr 16

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a number of Congress councillors and social activists joined the BJP on Tuesday at the state office in New Delhi.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva presided over a press conference to welcome several new members into the party fold, including Praveen Sharma, son of senior Congress leader Jai Kishan Sharma. National president of Khukhrain community Pratik Anand also announced he’d join the BJP along with the supporters.

Praveen Sharma said, “The BJP is committed to the development of Delhi. I’m confident that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, we’d work towards a brighter future for Delhi.”

Several Congress leaders from West Delhi, including Bharat Bhushan Chadha, Rohit Kathuriya, Prince Sahrawat, Kamal Kapoor, Sanjay Aneja, Saurabh Dhal, Nammee Namadhari, Amit Pahuja, Pandit Raghuvir Sharma, and Ashok Marwa, also joined the BJP along with their supporters.

Sachdeva said, “Today marks a significant day for the BJP as we welcome influential leaders from the Congress and their supporters into our family. This demonstrates the growing trust and inclination towards the BJP’s vision among Delhiites.”

Sachdeva alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has been involved in corrupt practices under the guise of educational and health reforms in the national capital. Accusing the Delhi government of misleading the public with its education and health models, Sachdeva asserted, “Delhi’s education model is fake, and the health model is immersed in corruption. Investigations have been ordered, and the truth will be revealed soon.”

Sachdeva said contracts for the Schools of Excellence project were awarded to a company with ties with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership. “In 2021, Boston Consulting Group, associated with Seema Bansal who has connections with Punjab AAP, was awarded the project,” Sachdeva said.

He also raised concerns over the tendering process for the supply of medicines to Delhi hospitals. He questioned the government’s decision to award the contract to M/s Tirupati Medilane Pvt Ltd, a company that reportedly failed certification standards. He also criticised the Delhi Jal Board over the escalating water crisis.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

