PETA celebrates rescue of 150th animal

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 20

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, commemorated the rescue of the 150th animal from a life of laborious toil on Wednesday. The celebration unfolded at Shahid Chandrashekhar Park on Loni Road in Shahdara, symbolising PETA India’s unwavering dedication to ending animal exploitation and promoting sustainable livelihoods.

During the event, AAP councillor Shivani Panchal and PETA, India, Director Poorva Joshipura presented keys for e-rickshaws to 24 former animal owners. Emphasising the need for urgent intervention, Joshipura said, “Despite the ban on the use of horse-drawn tongas, these animals continue to endure hardship, pulling heavy loads through congested streets without proper care or nutrition.”

Among the project beneficiaries is Divya Devi, the sole female recipient, who shared her touching story. “After my husband’s death, I struggled to support my family by using his rented tonga. Learning about the project was a ray of hope for me. Now, with the e-rickshaw, I can provide for my daughters without worrying about the bull’s wellbeing,” expressed Divya, highlighting the positive impact of the initiative on her life. Project manager Mahesh Tyagi said, “Having been involved in animal welfare for over two decades, I’ve witnessed firsthand the transformative power of initiatives like this.”

