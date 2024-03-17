PGDAV College to host ‘IPL auction’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The Commerce Association of PGDAV College (Evening) is set to organise an exhilarating ‘IPL Auction’ event under the banner of Commantra’24. Scheduled for March 20, the auction promises intense bidding wars as teams would try to secure top cricket talents. With tempting cash prizes and exciting goodies up for grabs, teams of two to three members are gearing up for the challenge.

Three new departments at Jamia

Signalling a significant expansion of its academic repertoire, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has unveiled three new departments — the Department of Law under the Faculty of Law, the Department of Dental Sciences and Department of Medical Sciences under the Faculty of Dentistry. With the addition of these three departments, the university’s total department count has reached 47.

