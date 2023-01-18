PhD student of IIT Delhi dies after being hit by car in national capital

New Delhi, January 18

Two students pursuing their PhD at the IIT here were hit by a car outside the institute's Gate 1, leading to the death of one, a police official said on Wednesday.

Police have identified the victim as Ashraf Nawaz Khan (30), while the injured is named Ankur Shukla (29).

The official said that at around 11.15pm on Tuesday, an accident took place near Gate 1, IIT Delhi, in which two men, Ashraf and Ankur, were hit by a car while they were crossing the road.

"Both were pursuing their PhD from IIT Delhi. Ashraf succumbed to his injuries at Safdarjung Hospital while Ankur is undergoing treatment at Max Hospital, Saket. He has a fracture in his leg," said the officials.

"Both went to a restaurant in SDA market opposite IIT Delhi and were crossing the road after dinner. A car coming from the Nehru Place side hit both while they were crossing the road," said the official.

The car was found abandoned at some distance.

"The driver of the car has been identified and further investigation is on," said the official. IANS