 Places of worship cannot encroach public land, hinder development: Delhi HC : The Tribune India

Places of worship cannot encroach public land, hinder development: Delhi HC

HC said this while permitting demolition of portions of a temple and a mosque abutting a public pathway

Places of worship cannot encroach public land, hinder development: Delhi HC

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

New Delhi, February 25

Places of worship cannot encroach public land and hinder development activities for the larger segment of public, the Delhi High Court has said while permitting the demolition of portions of a temple and a mosque abutting a public pathway.

The Public Works Department (PWD) said the width of the footpath in front of the two religious premises was insufficient for a pedestrian pathway which has to have a space of six metres.

The caretakers and bearers of the temple—Sanatan Dharam Mandir / Prachin Shiv Mandir, situated at Jheel ka Piao, Opposite Link House, Mathura Road, ITO—had moved the high court last year against a letter issued in October 2022 regarding alleged encroachment by it on PWD’s “right of way”.

Subsequently, the Delhi Waqf Board was also made a party to the petition after the court was informed that a mosque was also being run adjacent to the temple.

The court said the PWD ought to be permitted to make the pedestrian path uniform and not inconvenience the pedestrians on the busy stretch of the road.

Since the wall of both the temple and the mosque abut the pedestrian pathway, the walls would be required to be demolished and the pathway shall now be made uniform, it said.

“This court is of the view that the larger public interest would outweigh the concerns raised by both the places of worship i.e., the Mandir as also the Masjid. There is no gainsaying that places of worship cannot be encroaching public land and hindering developmental activities meant for the larger segment of the public,” said Justice Prathiba M Singh in a recent order.

“In order to make the said pedestrian pathway uniform and so as to not inconvenience the pedestrians on the said busy stretch of the road which also has access to the Delhi Metro station, this Court is of the opinion that the PWD ought to be permitted to make the pedestrian pathway uniform. For the said purpose, if some portion of the Mandir/Masjid is to be broken/demolished, the same would have to be permitted by the Court,” it added.

The court said the PWD executive engineer concerned would confer with the caretakers of both the places of worship and arrive at a consensus as to the time and date for demolition exercise.

It added if any fresh construction is required to secure the area of two religious places, the cost will be borne by the PWD and their occupants will not be treated as unauthorised occupants and no penalties and/or damages would be liable to be levied against them.

The counsel for the two religious places submitted there was no encroachment and a pedestrian pathway existed in front of their premises.

The court, however, said the material on record showed clearly that the “Mandir and Masjid are abutting the pedestrian pathway” and that “there is no uniformity in the pedestrian pathway and the same needs to be made uniform and matched along with the pedestrian pathway across the entire stretch of the road, failing which, pedestrians’ safety would be seriously affected”.

The court recorded that in another decision, the high court has held that if places of worship are taken away for the purposes of carrying out the expansion of the road, it would not mean in any manner that a religious structure is being disrespected, and asked the Delhi Police to provide all cooperation and necessary assistance to ensure its directions are implemented without any disturbance or law and order situation.

The court also directed the PWD shall ensure that one toilet facility each for the temple and the mosque is provided with proper hand washing area, if required and the area for offering prayers shall be tiled.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief AS Dulat

2
Nation

'Shy' Pakistani teen had no visa, she sold jewellery, came to India via Dubai and Nepal to marry her lover

3
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann breaks silence on Ajanala incident, says those who took Guru Granth Sahib to police station can't be called 'waris' of Punjab

4
Nation

Woman principal in Indore college set on fire by ex-student over delay in marksheet succumbs to injuries

5
Trending

Bride in Gujarat dies of heart attack during wedding; family replaces her with younger sister; body kept in cold storage till ceremony was over

6
Chandigarh

Heritage sectors of Chandigarh not to be part of proposed Metro

7
Chandigarh

Mohali youth kidnapped, fingers chopped off

8
Punjab

SIT indicts Badals, ex-DGP Sumedh Saini in Kotkapura case

9
Punjab

Is history being repeated? BJP asks Bhagwant Mann govt after police station siege

10
Chandigarh

8-acre govt land freed from encroachments in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Top News

G20 Ministerial under India’s Presidency ends without communique after no consensus on war in Ukraine

G20 Ministerial under India’s Presidency ends without communique after no consensus on war in Ukraine

Not the forum to resolve security issues but most nations co...

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in India on 2-day visit

India pressing for resolving Ukraine conflict through diplomacy, dialogue: PM Modi

Holds wide-ranging talks with visiting German Chancellor Ola...

CM Bhagwant Mann breaks silence on Ajanala incident, says those who took Guru Granth Sahib to police station can’t be called ‘waris’ of Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann breaks silence on Ajanala incident, says those who took Guru Granth Sahib to police station can't be called 'waris' of Punjab

As per Punjab Police, demonstrators used holy Guru Granth Sa...

Emergence of any third force will provide advantage to NDA: Congress’s draft political resolution

Emergence of any third force will provide advantage to NDA: Congress’s draft political resolution

The draft was prepared by the political affairs sub-group fo...

Ex-RAW chief Dulat warns against ‘mis-governance’ in Punjab, says it can't be 'governed from Delhi'

Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief AS Dulat

Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...


Cities

View All

Tight security at Ajnala after clash

Tight security at Ajnala after clash

'Saroop' row: DSGMC, Iqbal Singh Lalpura allege 'maryada' violation during Ajnala protest

Four child labourers rescued in Amritsar

Chheharta police nab 2 in murder bid case

LIG flats falling into disuse in Amritsar

Oil leakage leads to fire at Bathinda refinery

Oil leakage leads to fire at Bathinda refinery

Expelled from Congress, Bathinda Mayor defiant

Chandigarh Civic body nets Rs 66.79-crore property tax, highest ever

Chandigarh Civic body nets Rs 66.79-crore property tax, highest ever

Heritage sectors of Chandigarh not to be part of proposed Metro

8-acre govt land freed from encroachments in Chandigarh

Mohali youth kidnapped, fingers chopped off

Two-day Chitkara Lit Fest begins

AAP, BJP register police complaints over Delhi MC House ruckus

AAP, BJP register police complaints over Delhi MC House ruckus

Men planning to cross border for weapons training held near Red Fort in Delhi

4 killed as truck overturns, falls on them in Delhi

Delhi High Court stays re-election for members of MCD Standing Committee

Delhi MC ruckus: AAP-BJP councillors trade blows in House as Mayor stops recounting

CMO intervenes to get released land auction money of village

CMO intervenes to get released land auction money of village

DEO: Not aware of reason why Class XII English exam put off

New NRI body comes up; Sabha objects to it

Last rites of gangster killed in encounter performed

Ex-Akali leader calls on Kejriwal

Over 80,000 stray canines sterilised since 2015 in Ludhiana

Over 80,000 stray canines sterilised since 2015 in Ludhiana

A first, fertility rate almost halved in Ludhiana district, below replacement level: Survey

Ludhiana MC seeks details of properties with arrears from LIT

4 land in Khanna police net with charas, opium

Four nabbed with 22-kg ganja in Ludhiana

Heritage festival off to colourful start in Patiala

Heritage festival off to colourful start in Patiala

Hiring of Agniveers: Register online by March 15