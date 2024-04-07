Plaint against Kejriwal’s wife for sharing court’s audio recordings

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

A complaint was lodged against Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday for breaching legal protocol and privacy concerning court proceedings involving Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Advocate Vaibhav Singh, the complainant, alleged that Sunita and several political figures shared recordings of these proceedings on social media platforms without proper authorisation, violating video-conferencing rules established by the court.

The complaint detailed the unauthorised dissemination of audio and video recordings from the court of special judge Kaveri Baweja on March 28, where Kejriwal addressed the Bench himself regarding the Delhi excise policy case. These recordings circulated on various social media platforms, accompanied by hashtags like #MoneyTrailExposedByKejriwal, indicating a deliberate attempt to influence public perception and manipulate the narrative surrounding the case.

Advocate Singh has initiated legal action not only against Sunita but also against other individuals and political parties allegedly involved in disseminating the recordings. The complaint called for a thorough investigation into the matter and demanded appropriate action against all parties found guilty of violating court protocols and rules.

“The timing of the dissemination of these recordings, occurring shortly after Kejriwal’s arrest by the ED in connection with the excise policy case, raises suspicions of a premeditated conspiracy aimed at tarnishing the image of the judiciary,” he alleged. Singh added that these actions were part of a coordinated effort to portray the judiciary as biased and under the influence of the Central Government.

“Such actions not only undermine the integrity of the legal process but also pose a threat to the impartiality of the judiciary and the rule of law,” he stated.

