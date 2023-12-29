Plantation of 2 lakh tulip bulbs in Capital off to colourful start

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, December 28

In a bid to add a dash of colour to the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has kicked off a captivating transformation by planting a whopping two lakh tulip bulbs imported from Holland.

This initiative, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a cleaner and greener India by 2047, was officially inaugurated by NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay at the Shanti Path, Chanakyapuri.

The move follows Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena’s call to plant three lakh tulips in the Capital this season. Upadhyay shed light on the global collaboration, disclosing the acquisition of three lakh tulip bulbs from Holland. Out of this batch, one lakh tulips are meant for the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), while the remaining two lakh bulbs will blossom in various public places across New Delhi. They will be strategically placed for aesthetic appeal.

Tackling the intricacies of tulip cultivation, Upadhyay shared the NDMC’s approach, employing pre-treated and pre-programmed tulip bulbs designed to flourish despite unpredictable weather conditions. Cost-effectiveness took center stage, with about 50% of tulip bulbs from the previous year being preserved, resulting in a noticeable reduction in production costs. These preserved bulbs found new homes in the NDMC’s high-tech nurseries and in Himachal Pradesh.

The NDMC, drawing inspiration from the vision of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, aims to bring tulips to public spaces. Upadhyay emphasised the council’s role, showcasing its commitment to green initiatives, urban beautification and pollution reduction. The tulip planting project, initiated half a decade ago, symbolises the NDMC’s persistent dedication to crafting a capital city that is not only beautiful but also prosperous.

Upadhyay reaffirmed the NDMC’s commitment to enhancing the Capital’s allure and vibrancy through diverse initiatives.