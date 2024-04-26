Plastic pipes catch fire

PTI

New Delhi: Five fire tenders were rushed to southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar after some plastic pipes caught fire, the DFS officials said. No casualties were reported, the Delhi Fire Services official said. “A call was received at 1.25 pm regarding some plastic pipes that caught fire. The blaze was doused by 2.15 pm,” he said. PTI

Gangster held in Rohini

New Delhi: A member of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang was arrested by a team of the special cell here following a brief exchange of fire in Rohini Sector 34 on Thursday. Rahul Dabas (36) was wanted in a murder case and was allegedly involved in seven other cases of attempt to murder and extortion, the police said. “We got a tip-off that he was coming to meet someone in Rohini. A trap was laid but on seeing the police, he opened fire at our team,” the officer said. PTI

Traffic disrupted due to protest

New Delhi: Traffic was affected on Thursday after a group of people staged a protest here demanding strict action against a person accused of kidnapping a minor girl. The Delhi Police said a case of kidnapping was registered at the Dabri police station, adding that the girl was later found. The accused was apprehended and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.