PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

PTI

New Delhi, August 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday.

Kejriwal turned 54 on Tuesday.

Birthday greetings to Delhi Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. I pray for his long life and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2022

"Birthday greetings to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Ji. I pray for his long life and good health," Modi tweeted.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also greeted the AAP leader on the occasion.

The man who transformed politics in India and empowered common man to lead the change - I wish him a very happy birthday. May god bless him with a long life to serve the country. @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/5tCdxdluP6 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 16, 2022

“The man who transformed politics in India and empowered common man to lead the change - I wish him a very happy birthday. May god bless him with a long life to serve the country,” tweeted Bhagwant Mann.

Several Aam Aadmi Party leaders also wished Kejriwal on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia praised the "Kejriwal model of education" and attached a news report about students who shifted to government schools from private ones.

Must read… interesting testimonies of Delhi govt school students who shifted from private schools.



This is @ArvindKejriwal model of education which is needed to make India, the number-one country.



Happy Birthday @ArvindKejriwal Sir. pic.twitter.com/8za8H1Lr9X — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 16, 2022

"Interesting testimonies of Delhi govt school students who shifted from private schools. This is (the) Arvind Kejriwal model of education which is needed to make India the number-one country. Happy Birthday Arvind Kejriwal Sir," he tweeted.

The AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha also extended his wishes to Kejriwal and termed the Delhi chief minister his mentor.

"Happy birthday Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, my mentor, who changed the definition of politics and shaped the future of lakhs of children in Delhi. May the Lord bless you with good health, long life and lots of happiness," Chadha said in a tweet in Hindi.