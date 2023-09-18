PM Modi inaugurates Metro’s Airport Line extension

New Delhi, September 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Metro’s Airport Line which now terminates at the Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 station.

He unveiled a plaque at the new station marking the nearly two-km extension of the Airport Line. The Prime Minister also interacted with some Metro workers at the station, sources said.

Before the inauguration, Modi took a Metro ride from the Dhaula Kuan station to the newly built Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 Metro station. During the ride, many passengers interacted with the Prime Minister and snapped selfies with him.

A woman passenger also wished him on his birthday in Sanskrit. Modi turned 73 on Sunday. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a Metro ride to reach the new station at Dwarka Sector 25. The train he travelled in moved at 120 kmph,” a senior official said.

The high-speed corridor has been extended from Dwarka Sector 21 to the underground Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 station which has been built using the conventional cut-and-cover technology.

The opening of the new Metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 will enhance urban connectivity in the sub-city and facilitate people in reaching the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), named Yashobhoomi.

Passenger operations on this extended section started from 3 pm on Sunday, according to officials. “With the addition of this section, the total length of the Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 is now 24.9 km,” a senior official said.

In addition to serving the convention centre, this new station will also provide metro connectivity to residents around Dwarka Sector 25 and the new sectors along the Dwarka Expressway in neighbouring Gurugram. Residents of these areas will now be able to reach central Delhi in about half an hour, officials said.

With the opening of this section, the total length of the Delhi Metro network has now increased to 393 km with 288 stations, including the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Corridor and the Rapid Metro in Gurugram. The Airport Express Line now has seven metro stations — New Delhi (interchange with Yellow Line), Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Aerocity, Airport (T-3 or Terminal-3), Dwarka Sector 21 (interchange with Blue Line) and Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25.

As the Delhi Metro has increased the operational speed of trains to 120 kmph starting Sunday, the total journey from New Delhi station to the Dwarka Sector 25 station will take about 21 minutes, officials said. — PTI

Train speed 120 kmph

Airport Express Line now has seven Metro stations, and the operational speed of trains on the route is now 120 kmph

The total length of the Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 is now 24.9 km and will be covered in 21 minutes

Kejriwal not invited



Delhi minister Atishi on Sunday said not inviting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the inauguration of a new Metro line, despite the central and Delhi governments contributing equally to the DMRC, reflects a “narrow-minded” approach

#Narendra Modi