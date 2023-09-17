 PM Narendra Modi to unveil YashoBhoomi today : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • PM Narendra Modi to unveil YashoBhoomi today

Event coincides with Modi’s b’day

The facade of YashoBhoomi, a convention and expo centre, at Dwarka.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 16

Days after hosting a successful G20 Leaders' Summit at Bharat Mandapam in the capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday dedicate a new convention centre, YashoBhoomi, to the nation. The dedication will coincide with PM Modi's birthday.

The PM will also inaugurate the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Sector 21, Dwarka, to a new Metro station at Sector 25, Dwarka. The PMO said Modi's vision of having a world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences and exhibitions in the country would be strengthened with the operationalisation of Phase 1 of India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) called YashoBhoomi at Dwarka.

With a project area of over 8.9 lakh square metre and a built-up area of more than 1.8 lakh square metre, YashoBhoomi will find its place among the world’s largest MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and rxhibitions) facilities.

The convention centre, built across more than 73,000 square metres comprises 15 convention rooms, including the main auditorium, the grand ballroom and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates. The Convention centre has the largest LED media facade in the country. The main auditorium is the plenary hall for the convention centre and is equipped with a seating capacity of 6,000 guests. YashoBhoomi also offers one of the largest exhibition halls in the world. These exhibition halls are built across over 1.07 lakh square metres.

YashoBhoomi will be connected to Delhi Airport Metro Express line with the inauguration of the new metro station at Sector 25 in Dwarka, PMO sources said. Delhi Metro will also increase the operational speed of Metro trains on Airport Express Line from 90 to 120 km/hr reducing the travel time. The total journey from New Delhi to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 will take about 21 minutes.

Expo centre to offer world-class facility

#Bharat #G20 #Narendra Modi

10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

