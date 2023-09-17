PM Narendra Modi to unveil YashoBhoomi today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 16

Days after hosting a successful G20 Leaders' Summit at Bharat Mandapam in the capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday dedicate a new convention centre, YashoBhoomi, to the nation. The dedication will coincide with PM Modi's birthday.

The PM will also inaugurate the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Sector 21, Dwarka, to a new Metro station at Sector 25, Dwarka. The PMO said Modi's vision of having a world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences and exhibitions in the country would be strengthened with the operationalisation of Phase 1 of India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) called YashoBhoomi at Dwarka.

With a project area of over 8.9 lakh square metre and a built-up area of more than 1.8 lakh square metre, YashoBhoomi will find its place among the world’s largest MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and rxhibitions) facilities.

The convention centre, built across more than 73,000 square metres comprises 15 convention rooms, including the main auditorium, the grand ballroom and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates. The Convention centre has the largest LED media facade in the country. The main auditorium is the plenary hall for the convention centre and is equipped with a seating capacity of 6,000 guests. YashoBhoomi also offers one of the largest exhibition halls in the world. These exhibition halls are built across over 1.07 lakh square metres.

YashoBhoomi will be connected to Delhi Airport Metro Express line with the inauguration of the new metro station at Sector 25 in Dwarka, PMO sources said. Delhi Metro will also increase the operational speed of Metro trains on Airport Express Line from 90 to 120 km/hr reducing the travel time. The total journey from New Delhi to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 will take about 21 minutes.

Expo centre to offer world-class facility

With project area of over 8.9 lakh square metre and built up area of more than 1.8 lakh square metre, YashoBhoomi will be among the world’s largest MICE facilities.

#Bharat #G20 #Narendra Modi