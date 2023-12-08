PM to inaugurate art biennale at Red Fort today

Tribune News Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Indian Art, Architecture and Design Biennale (IAADB) at Red Fort on Friday.

Students' exhibition at Lalit Kala Akademi





Drawing inspiration from renowned international biennales in Venice, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Sydney and Sharjah, PM Modi envisions a significant cultural shift for India, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). In the field of art, a biennale is a large-scale international exhibition held every two years.

While the IAADB serves as a cultural space in Delhi, the development of cultural spaces in four other cities of Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Varanasi had also been announced, as per the statement by the PMO.

While it will be inaugurated tomorrow, the event will officially begin on December 9 and conclude on December 15. The event aims to foster engaging dialogue among artists, architects, designers, photographers and the public. This initiative seamlessly aligns with recent cultural endeavours, including the International Museum Expo held in May 2023 and Festival of Libraries organised in August 2023.

The IAADB is expected to serve as a catalyst for collaboration and engagement within the realms of art, architecture and design.

Throughout the week, the biennale will showcase theme-based exhibitions exploring diverse facets of India’s cultural heritage, including doors, gardens, ‘baolis’ (stepwells), temples, architectural wonders of Independent India, indigenous designs and a special celebration of women in architecture.

The event will also include pavilions, insightful panel discussions, hands-on art workshops, an art bazaar, heritage walks and a parallel student biennale named Samunnati.

The student biennale hosted at Lalit Kala Akademi aims to bring together budding architects, aspiring students and award-winning professionals from across the country to celebrate and exhibit their innovative architectures and designs. This platform offers a unique opportunity for participants to interact with peers and professionals in the same field.

Simultaneously, PM Modi will inaugurate the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design, aligning with the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative. The centre will showcase India’s unique and indigenous crafts, fostering collaboration between artisans and designers.

