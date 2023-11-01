PM unveils Amrit Vatika memorial

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, October 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the conclusion of the two-day 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' event by laying the foundation stone of the Amrit Vatika and Amrit Mahotsav memorials. The PM also launched the Mera Yuva (MY) Bharat app during the event.

This event brings to an end the two-year-long celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, which commenced on March 12, 2021, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and initiated at Sabarmati Ashram. It concluded on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel today.

PM Modi noted, "While one event ends today, it also marks the beginning of another initiative - the MY Bharat campaign, which will serve as the foundation for the 21st century and play a role in nation-building."

The MY Bharat campaign will serve as a platform to connect the country’s youth with experts and peers to further enhance their skills and empower youth development.

Addressing the significance of soil, PM Modi referenced a poet, highlighting that life sprang from this soil and it is the same soil upon which the people of the country have progressed. "Our souls are intertwined with the soil, and our warriors have fought for its honour," he said.

The soil collected from all over the country was poured into a big pitcher, Amrit Kalash. "This soil will serve as a means to remember our soldiers, motivate the unity of India and provide the foundation for Amrit Vatika - a memorial garden," the PM added.

"A database of soldiers, who sacrificed their lives for freedom, on a district-wise basis, is being compiled to establish a memorial in their honour," PM Modi said.

Further, the PM shared that the new Parliament house features an artwork named "Jan, Janani, Janmabhoomi"," created by 75 female artists from across India, using soil from every state and UT of the country.

