Police: 30 Pak numbers in phone contact list of conversion accused

PTI

Ghaziabad (UP), June 14

A man accused of running a religious conversion racket has been reportedly found having 30 contact numbers of Pakistan saved in his phones, the police here said on Wednesday. Shahnawaz Khan, alias Baddo, has also been found to have been operating at least six email identifies, one of which had a few emails from Pakistan in its inbox, they said. Khan’s two mobile phones and his CPU have been seized for further investigation.

He had been operating six email ids, two of which he purchased for online gaming, DCP (City) Nipun Agarwal said. Khan was sent to a 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday by a Ghaziabad court where he was produced after being brought from Maharashtra’s Thane on a transit remand.

The DCP said the police’s cyber crime cell had been scrutinising the 30 phone numbers to find out more details about them. He said the police would invoke National Security Act against Khan if anything incriminating came up against him in connection with the phone numbers.

Khan is presently lodged in the district jail and the police would seek his remand from the district court for further interrogation, the DCP said.

A Kavi Nagar area resident had on May 30 filed a police complaint alleging his son was lured to convert to Islam through an online gaming app.