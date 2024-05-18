 Police arrested Kejriwal's aide Bibhav at same time his anticipatory bail plea was being heard, claims Atishi : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Police arrested Kejriwal's aide Bibhav at same time his anticipatory bail plea was being heard, claims Atishi

Police arrested Kejriwal's aide Bibhav at same time his anticipatory bail plea was being heard, claims Atishi

'BJP's intention is to disturb our election campaign and Arvind Kejriwal', alleges the AAP minister

Police arrested Kejriwal's aide Bibhav at same time his anticipatory bail plea was being heard, claims Atishi

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi addresses during a press conference on party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal issue, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 18, 2024. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, May 18

Delhi Minister Atishi alleged on Saturday that the city police arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar at the same time his anticipatory bail plea was being heard in court.

Kumar was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal, officials said. 

He was picked up from the chief minister's residence by a Delhi Police team around noon, a senior officer said. 

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said Kumar had filed a plea for anticipatory bail before the Tis Hazari court.

Kumar was picked up for questioning by the Delhi Police around 11 am. As soon as he was taken for questioning, news channels started saying he had been arrested, she claimed. 

“This shows the BJP's conspiracy. Their intention is to disturb our election campaign and Arvind Kejriwal,” she said. 

Atishi said the Tis Hazari court considered Kumar's matter urgent and agreed to hear his plea on Saturday itself. 

“The court commenced hearing on his plea at 3:55 pm and within 20 minutes, the Delhi Police arrested him at the Civil Lines police station. As soon as his lawyers began arguments, the police learnt that their case is weak and Kumar would get relief. So they arrested Kumar,” she claimed.

Atishi alleged that when the court was dictating its order on the matter at 4:55 pm, the Delhi Police lawyer appeared through videoconferencing and said Kumar had already been arrested.

Kumar's anticipatory bail plea has become “infructuous” as he has been arrested, the court observed.

The chief minister's aide, accused of assaulting Maliwal on May 13 at Kejriwal's residence, was arrested two days after an FIR was registered against him at the Civil Lines police station. 

Atishi said, “Even they knew that their case was weak and if the case was heard, Bibhav Kumar would get bail. That is why tomorrow (Sunday) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will lead all AAP leaders and to the BJP headquarters and court arrest.”

