Police bust drug trafficking syndicate, arrest three

New Delhi, May 7

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has claimed to have busted a drug trafficking syndicate involved in supplying psychotropic substance alprazolam in different parts of the country. Three persons have been arrested in this regard and 4.7 kg alprazolam worth Rs 1 crore have also been recovered.

The arrested have been identified as Rachit Kumar (22) of Uttarakhand, Namit Chaudhary (34) of Uttar Pradesh and Vanga Rajender (49) of Telangana.

According to the police, the accused had even set up an illegal manufacturing unit for alprazolam at Gajraula in Uttar Pradesh.

Alprazolam was supplied through courier after concealing it inside a silver polythene to avoid detection by X-ray machines at courier companies and airports.

The police said in the first week of February, an input regarding an interstate narcotic drug cartel involved in the smuggling of psychotropic substances was received.

“During the investigation, members of this cartel were identified, and their activities were kept under surveillance,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik.

The DCP said on April 25, the police team intercepted a suspicious parcel sent by members of this cartel at a warehouse of a courier company at Delhi’s IGI Airport.

“Upon opening the parcel, we discovered 2 kg of psychotropic substance packaged in two silver-coloured plastic polythene packets,” said the DCP.

During the investigation, a raid was conducted in Haridwar and the person who booked the alleged parcel was identified as Rachit, and he was arrested. On the instance of Rachit, Namit, who supplied the seized contraband to him, was also arrested in Haridwar.

Later, the receiver of the seized parcel was identified as Vanga Rajender, and he was also arrested.

