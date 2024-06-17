Police crack down on improper parking, book 2.4 lakh violators

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 16

The Delhi Traffic Police have reported a significant increase in prosecutions for improper parking violations in 2024, reflecting a robust effort to enhance traffic management and ensure road safety across the city.

Violation hotspots The Delhi Traffic Police conducted a detailed analysis across 10 traffic circles, where the highest number of challans were issued this year

In recent months, the Delhi Traffic Police intensified enforcement measures targeting improper parking, a persistent issue contributing to traffic congestion and road accidents. This crackdown has led to a notable surge in the issuance of challans for parking violations.

According to the latest statistics, the Delhi Traffic Police booked 2,40,152 violators for improper parking this year so far, marking a substantial rise from 1,77,800 in the previous year. This represents a significant 35 per cent increase in prosecutions compared to 2023.

In response to the escalating violations, the Delhi Traffic Police conducted a detailed analysis across 10 traffic circles, where the highest number of challans were issued this year due to improper parking. The top 10 circles include Punjabi Bagh with 14,170 challans, followed by Rohini with 9,615, Samaypur Badli with 9,493, Model Town with 9,347, Sadar Bazar with 9,104, Kotwali with 8,441, Rajouri Garden with 8,219, Dwarka with 8,099, Kalkaji with 7,950 and Ashok Vihar with 7,860.

This analysis identified hotspots where violations are most prevalent, enabling targeted enforcement strategies to ensure compliance with parking regulations.

In addition to issuing challans, the Delhi Traffic Police have taken proactive measures such as towing vehicles parked illegally, particularly in high-traffic zones and designated no-parking areas. This swift action has been instrumental in maintaining smoother traffic flow and mitigating potential accidents caused by obstructive parking practices.

The enforcement drive is complemented by public awareness campaigns aimed at educating motorists about the importance of parking responsibly and the consequences of violations.

