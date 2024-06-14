Police flag Alt News founder Zubair’s social media account

New Delhi, June 13
Fact-checker and journalist Mohammed Zubair shared an email on Thursday on social media platform X indicating that the Delhi Police had flagged his account. The request from the authorities asks the platform to either remove specific content or suspend his entire account.
Zubair, co-founder of the fact-checking platform Alt News and a prominent figure in debunking misinformation on social media, boasts of 1.1 million followers on X. According to the notification from X, the flagged content allegedly violates India’s Information Technology Act.
Sharing the email on his account, Zubair stated, “In the interest of transparency, we are writing to inform you that X has received a request from Delhi Police regarding your X account, @zoo_bear, that claims the following content violates India’s Information Technology Act.”
The notification did not specify which content was deemed violative, leaving ambiguity over whether the entire account or specific posts are being targeted.
