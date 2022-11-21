 Police questioning man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder : The Tribune India

Police questioning man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

Police questioning man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

Delhi police have called many people, including friends and relatives of Shraddha and Aftab in connection to the case



ANI

Mumbai, November 21

The Delhi Police probing the Shraddha Walker murder case reached Mumbai's Mira Road area on Sunday in connection with the investigation.

Sources said Delhi Police and Manikpur Police have been interrogating a person who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala to reach Delhi.

Delhi Police sources said a flat in Vasai East is the third and last house where Shraddha and Aftab lived together before they moved to Delhi. Now Delhi Police questioned a person named Govind Yadav who is reportedly helped in moving the household goods from the Vasai East flat to Delhi's  Chhatarpur. Rs 20,000 was paid for luggage shifting. The bill is dated June 5, 2022.

Sources said Govind told police that he had never met Aftab and does not know him personally. He shifted the goods after an online order was received.

As part of its ongoing probe into the horrific Shraddha Murder case, the Delhi police team on Sunday recorded the statement of the secretary of a housing society where the accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla lived with his family.

According to official sources, the Delhi police team recorded the statement of Abdullah Khan, the secretary of the Unique Park Housing Society of Vasai area of Palghar district, for more than an hour on Sunday.

"The police questioned Khan for more than an hour, and recorded his statement in connection to the Shraddha murder case," said official sources with Manikpur police.

In his statement, Khan told the police that Aftab's family had vacated their house about 20 days ago, and have rented it out. Khan, however, said that he has no idea about where Aftab's family went, and also shared their contact number, which was found switched off, they added.

Delhi police have called many people, including friends and relatives of Shraddha and Aftab in connection to the case and their statements were being recorded, said sources.

The accused, Aftab, lived with Shraddha in three apartments, including Kenny Apartment, Regal Apartment, and White Hills Apartment in different areas of Mumbai, they said.

A team of Delhi police has camped in Vasai area of Maharashtra since Friday to probe the Shraddha Murder case, in which her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala had strangulated Walker to death allegedly and chopped her body into 35 pieces, dumped it in the Chhatarpur area of the national capital.

Earlier on Saturday, the police team recorded statements of Shraddha's best friend Shivani Mhatre and Karan Behri, former manager of Shraddha. Sources said  Delhi Police will also use the WhatsApp chats of Shivani Mhatre and Karan Behri as evidence.

Delhi Police has so far recorded the statement of a total of six people in this case including Shraddha's close friend Laxman Nadar and Rahul Godwin, the owner of the flat where Shraddha and Aftab used to live before moving to Delhi.

Delhi Police last week solved the six-month-old blind murder case and arrested Aftab Amin Poonawalla on the basis of Shraddha's father's complaint.

Aftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur. Delhi police received a complaint from Shraddha's father and registered an FIR on November 10.

Delhi Police interrogation revealed that Aftab Poonawala killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning for disposing of her body. He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body.

Police said that Aftab, after searching on Google, cleaned blood stained from the floor with some chemicals and disposed of stained clothes. He shifted the body in bathroom and bought a refrigerator from a nearby shop. Later, he chopped the body into small pieces and put them in the fridge.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has ordered Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct a narco test of accused Aftab Poonawala within five days in the Shraddha Walker murder case.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'Piglets' investments turn sour for scores of investors; Punjab firm dupes people of hundreds of crores

2
Nation

Ex-Navy man killed, body chopped into pieces allegedly by wife, son; parts dumped in different places

3
Patiala

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

4
Punjab

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

5
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

6
Impact Feature

Is the Big Eyes Coin Pre-sale the Safety Blanket Investors Need Amid Solana and Crono’s Huge Losses During the Crypto Crash?

7
Nation

CJI Chandrachud asks senior lawyers not to treat their juniors as slaves

8
Sports

Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda power India to 65-run victory over New Zealand in 2nd T20I

9
Entertainment

Watch: Shehnaaz Gill is a happy child dancing with her mom, fans have special messages for 'Mamma Gill'

10
Nation

Fugitive preacher Zakir Naik in Qatar to give talks during FIFA World Cup: Reports

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts
Trending

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Top News

North Korea calls UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ‘puppet of US’ after missile launch

North Korea calls UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres 'puppet of US' after missile launch

Guterres earlier issued a statement condemning North Korea's...

Former bureaucrat Arun Goel assumes charge as new Election Commissioner of India

Arun Goel assumes office as new Election Commissioner of India

He is a former IAS officer of the Punjab cadre

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cuts her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cut her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

The incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the Shraddha Wa...

Police interrogating man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

Police questioning man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

Mehrauli killing: Aaftab moved belongings from Maharashtra flat to Delhi in 37 boxes in June, say police

Aaftab Poonawala moved belongings from Maharashtra flat to Delhi in 37 boxes in June, say police

Poonawala had told Delhi Police that before moving to the na...


Cities

View All

MC lags in revenue recovery targets

MC lags in revenue recovery targets

Civic body not collecting sewer charges from builders: AAP leader

Giani Ranjit Singh reinstated as Patna Sahib jathedar

SGPC chief Dhami objects to Haryana Speaker's demand, presses Punjab's claim over Chandigarh

Gang involved in looting petrol pumps busted in Tarn Taran dist

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

Unoccupied Sec-24 Chandigarh Mayor’s house to get ~6.64L facelift

Unoccupied Sector-24 Chandigarh Mayor's house to get Rs 6.64L facelift

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

25-year-old in police net for strangulating girl in Chandigarh's Burail

Terror funding: Cops scour Panjab University student's mobile record

Same-day discharge of patients getting stent 'saves' 100 bed days: PGI study

Manish Sisodia launches AAP's 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Parshad' campaign MCD polls

Manish Sisodia launches AAP's 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Parshad' campaign for MCD poll

Police conduct fresh searches across Delhi, Gurugram in Shradha Walker murder case

Aaftab Poonawala moved belongings from Maharashtra flat to Delhi in 37 boxes in June, say police

L-G gives go-ahead, Delhi govt to challenge Supreme Court acquittal of Chhawla gangrape-murder convicts

Top BJP leaders descend on Delhi election arena

Lohian councillor’s daughter hangs self

Lohian councillor's daughter hangs self

Drug Hotspots: Easy ‘availability’ of chitta cause of concern in Jalandhar district

Nurmahal NC president finally calls trust-vote meeting on Nov 23

Held-up water project troubles commuters on busy stretch

One held with 50-gm heroin

Ludhiana Civic body fails to shift stray cattle to shelters

Ludhiana Civic body fails to shift stray cattle to shelters

Two murder suspects land in police net in Ludhiana

2 persons rescued from kidnapper’s clutches

Cop shoots off letter to DGP

‘No work’ for leisure trip: Show-cause notice issued to Samrala Bar Association chief

Patiala: ‘Deserted’, colony residents pool in to carry out civic works

Patiala: ‘Deserted’, colony residents pool in to carry out civic works

Bar Council puts Patiala lawyers on notice

Helpline for mishap victims to get relief launched by Patiala DC

Patiala: BKU leaders observe fast unto death