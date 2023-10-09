Police raid illegal hookah bar in Delhi

ANI

New Delhi, October 8

The Delhi Police raided an illegal hookah bar in Delhi’s Shahdara area after receiving a tip-off, said sources, adding that underage girls were employed to serve liquor.

Earlier, some locals had also complained about illegal activities at hookah bars in the area of Shahdara district. A team of Special Staff was tasked with preventing and detecting such crimes in the area.

The Special Staff Team received information that two people, namely Gaurav and Pramod, were going to organise an illegal hookah party at the Kaanch Club in Delhi’s Jhilmil Colony.

During the raid, it was found that the club was serving tobacco hookah, which is banned in Delhi under the COTPA Act. During the investigation, it was found that underage girls were working at the bar to serve liquor.

Also, it was found that an excise licence was issued in the name of Pramod Choudhary, who is the manager of the club.

Illicit liquor, hookah, tobacco packets and other illegal articles were seized from the spot and taken into police possession.

A FIR under the Excise Act and COTPA 2003 was registered at police station Seemapuri.

In May, the Excise Department carried out raids in West Delhi in which 240 bottles of smuggled liquor and 6 kg of ganja were seized.