Police recover 6-inch-long knife used in Delhi teen murder case

New Delhi, June 2
The investigators have recovered the knife used by Mohammad Sahil Khan to kill 16-year-old Sakshi in Shahbad Dairy area, an official said, adding that the case is now strong and they have major evidence for the prosecution in the case.
"We have recovered the knife (six-inch long) from a vacant plot near Rithala metro station on the instance of Sahil. Now we have all the evidence which will make the case strong," said the police official privy to the investigation.
Earlier, the FIR registered by police in connection with the brutal murder of 16-year-old Sakshi by her boyfriend Sahil revealed that her father was aware about their affair.
Based on the FIR obtained by IANS, it was revealed that his daughter had been friends with Sahil for the past year.
The father of the victim, Janak Raj (35), mentioned in the FIR, stated, "She would often talk about him, and we would advise her that it is not appropriate at her age. However, she would always take offence and go to her friend Neetu's house."
It is important to note that in the past three days, the father of the deceased girl had been denying any knowledge of Sahil Khan to the media and claimed to have never heard of him.
According to the FIR, Janak Raj further mentioned that Sakshi had been staying with her friend, Neetu, for the past 10 days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Law panel backs sedition law; says it should be retained with safeguards to prevent misuse
Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code dealing with sedition ...
Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred
The postings and transfers of the officers have been made on...
Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Haryana IAS officer's anticipatory bail plea
Petitioner claims to have been falsely implicated in the cas...
Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh assassination convict Gurmeet Singh
High court in January had ordered release of all those convi...
Police recover 6-inch-long knife used in Delhi teen murder case
Earlier, the FIR registered by police in connection with the...