Pro-Khalistan graffiti painted on wall at Delhi's Kashmere Gate flyover

The graffiti that came to light after a viral video, has since been removed

New Delhi, September 28

After the Pro-Khalistan graffiti was found written on the walls at Delhi's Kashmere Gate flyover, Delhi Police on Thursday registered a case.

Pro-Khalistan graffiti was found written on the wall at Delhi's Kashmere Gate flyover on September 27, which has since been removed.

A video came to notice on September 27, wherein certain visuals of defacement through graffiti were seen. As per the signage boards visible in the video, an extensive search was launched in the area of North District, and graffiti was found on the Yudhister Setu flyover coming from Seelampur towards Kashmere Gate, police said.

Meanwhile, the police have registered the FIR under relevant sections of IPC and the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act.

Further investigation is under way.

