Police rescue minor trafficked from Bihar

New Delhi, December 17
The Delhi Police has rescued a 14-year-old girl, who was abducted from Bihar and brought here to force her into prostitution, officials said on Sunday.
Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case, the police said.
The police received a tip-off on Saturday about a girl being confined in a house, following which a police team raided the house in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar and rescued the girl, they added.
The girl told the police that she was allegedly abducted by one Irshad (30) five months ago from her native place in Bihar’s Araria district, a police officer said.
The officer said that the teenager was initially kept at different locations here. She was recently shifted to the house of Hasibul (45) and his wife Saniari (36) in Sadar Bazar.
The police said the accused trio have been arrested under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act at the Sadar Bazar police station.
As the girl is an orphan, the police produced her before the child welfare committee before sending her to a shelter home, the officer added.
