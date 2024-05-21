Police say no SIT formed in alleged Swati Maliwal assault case

New Delhi, May 21
Police officials on Tuesday denied claims of formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s former personal secretary Bibhav Kumar.
Maliwal had alleged that on May 13, she had gone to the CM's residence in the morning to meet Kejriwal, however she was not allowed to meet and was assaulted by Bibhav.
Reports had surfaced that an SIT was formed which will be led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anjitha Chepyala along with Assistant Commissioner of Police and three Inspector rank officers, however senior police officials have denied the reports.
A case was registered on Thursday, in connection with the alleged assault, under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (B) (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.
The Delhi Police had arrested Bibhav on Saturday in the matter and he was sent to five-day police custody by a local court.
Police on Monday took Bibhav to the CM's residence to recreate the scene to know his presence in the areas where Maliwal was present on the day of the alleged assault.
In its remand application, police have alleged that they had received a blank footage of the CCTV camera. Sources said it was being investigated whether Kumar had tampered with the evidence.
Police had also seized the digital video recording of the CCTV footage.
