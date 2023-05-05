Police spying on Kejriwal: AAP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the Delhi Police to spy on the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the Delhi Police’s ‘Special Staff’ has been interrogating visitors of CM’s residence in a mysterious manner. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said these allegations are an attempt to divert attention from Kejriwal’s alleged Raj Mahal bungalow scam, liquor scam etc.