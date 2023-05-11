Policy regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers approved

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

Delhi Chief Minister on Wednesday approved the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 2023 aimed at regulating cab-aggregators and delivery service providers in the state. The draft scheme has now been sent to the Delhi LG. The draft would then be put up for public feedback and comments by the Transport Department, after which it would be given its final shape.

While approving the scheme, CM Arvind Kejriwal stated that the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 2023 laid the foundation for regulating aggregators and delivery service providers in Delhi. “This scheme prioritises the safety of passengers and ensures timely grievance redressal, while also promoting the use of electric vehicles and reducing pollution levels in the city,” he said.

The CM further explained that by transitioning to electric vehicles and promoting electric bike taxis, the government would be able to reduce pollution levels in Delhi and create new opportunities for employment and economic growth.

The Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 2023 would be applicable to any person or entity that operates, on-boards, or manages a fleet of motor vehicles through digital or electronic means or any other means to ferry passengers or connect a driver offering to deliver or pick up a product, courier, package, or parcel to connect with a seller, e-commerce entity, or consignor.

The scheme aims to ensure passenger safety during trips and the service quality of cab aggregators while also promoting the transition to electric vehicles. It would make it mandatory for aggregators to install a panic button and integration with 112 (Delhi Police) for emergencies.

The scheme marks a historic first for the nation where a state government will be introducing a mandatory transition of commercial vehicles from conventional vehicles to electric vehicles.

The scheme provides for phased mandates for fleet operators to transition their fleet from conventional vehicles to electric.

These mandates only apply to an incremental percentage of new on-boarded vehicles over a period of four years to avoid any knee-jerk reactions to existing livelihoods.

The further scheme follows a ‘polluter pays’ principle. This will make the per-vehicle licence fee for a conventional vehicle significantly higher than an electric vehicle.

PROVISION FOR BIKE TAXIS

The scheme also lays the foundation for a regulatory provision for bike taxis and rent-a-bike services and ensures that all bike taxis and two-wheeler renting services in the city shall only be via electric two-wheelers. These provisions are in-line with the Delhi EV Policy 2020.