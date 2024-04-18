‘Politicisation of Lord Ram’: BJP calls portal launch ‘inappropriate’

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 17

Reacting to the Aam Aadmi Party’s “AAP Ka RamRajya” website that was launched today, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva criticised the move, calling it inappropriate for AAP to use the name “Ram Rajya”. Delhi Assembly LoP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri accused AAP of exploiting Lord Ram’s name and disregarding Hindu beliefs and values.

Bidhuri condemned AAP’s politicisation of Lord Ram’s name on the auspicious day of Ram Navami, terming it a display of their double standards. He said: “AAP leaders openly oppose Ram temple and insult Hindu gods and goddesses.”

Sachdeva said: “AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, opposed the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya until 2022. However, when they saw the nation’s enthusiasm for the temple’s construction, they quickly changed their stance and portrayed themselves as the temple’s supporters.”

Sachdeva added: “Now, on the occasion of Ram Navami, these corrupt leaders have launched the Ram Rajya website, which deeply hurts the sentiments of Delhi’s people.” He questioned the AAP’s credibility, asking if corruption and immorality had a place in the Ram Rajya they were advocating.

“A government where ministers insult Sanatan Dharma, where a minister faces rape accusations, an MLA is implicated in a murder case and people struggle for basic amenities like water, cannot be likened to Ram Rajya,” he said.

Bidhuri said: “While the BJP fulfils its promises, AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, have criticized the temple construction.” He accused AAP of deceiving the public and failing to fulfil promises in areas like education, health, and infrastructure.

‘AAP involved in multiple scams’

Sachdeva alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government had a history of involvement in various scams. Sachdeva recalled past “scandals”, including former minister Satyendra Jain’s involvement in fake companies and land scams between 2015 and 2021.

He also mentioned the 2018 fake bill “scam” involving Kejriwal’s associate Surendra Bansal’s company and the 2020-21 fraud by two companies depositing bills into private accounts of the Delhi Jal Board. In 2021-22, the formation of a liquor company cartel led to Kejriwal’s imprisonment, Sachdeva said.

