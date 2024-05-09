Polluted canal water a big concern for palwal voters

The release of untreated chemicals and waste into waterbodies at various points in Delhi and Haryana is leading to the contamination of the Yamuna, Agra canal and Gurgaon canal. The problem of water pollution should be highlighted at various levels as the supply of polluted water in these canals is suspected to cause diseases like cancer in the nearby areas. Residents should also take up the issue with Lok Sabha candidates. Shiv Singh Rawat, Palwal

Encroachments by motor workshops

RAMPANT encroachments by illegal motor workshops near Brahma Apartment plot in Dwarka have become a serious cause for concern for area residents. Frequent traffic jams and pollution affect commuters and also contribute to environmental degradation. The authorities need to prioritise the well-being of residents and take immediate action to address this issue. Riya Sharma, Sector 7, Dwarka

