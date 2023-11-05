 Pollution crisis: Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze; air quality dips to 'severe plus' category : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Pollution crisis: Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze; air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Pollution crisis: Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze; air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad also report hazardous air quality

Pollution crisis: Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze; air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Schoolchildren cross a road amid dense smog near the India Gate in New Dellhi. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, November 5

A toxic haze lingered over Delhi for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday as pollution levels once again reached the “severe plus” category due to unfavourable wind conditions, particularly calm winds during the night.

The air quality index deteriorated from 415 at 4 pm on Saturday to 460 at 7 am on Sunday.

Under the Centre’s air pollution control plan, all emergency measures, including a ban on polluting trucks, commercial four-wheelers, and all types of construction, are mandated to be initiated and enforced in the National Capital Region if the AQI crosses the 450-mark.

The concentration of PM2.5, fine particulate matter capable of penetrating deep into the respiratory system and triggering health problems, exceeded the government-prescribed safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre by seven to eight times at multiple locations throughout Delhi-NCR. It was 80 to 100 times the healthy limit of 5 micrograms per cubic meter set by the WHO.

Air quality in Delhi-NCR declined over the past week due to a gradual drop in temperatures, calm winds that trap pollution, and a surge in post-harvest paddy straw burning across Punjab and Haryana.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board shows that Delhi’s air quality index increased by over 200 points between October 27 and November 3, culminating in a descent into the ‘severe plus’ category (above 450) on Friday.

Friday’s 24-hour average AQI (468) was the worst since the previous high of 471 recorded on November 12, 2021.

Neighbouring cities Ghaziabad (410), Gurugram (441), Noida (436), Greater Noida (467), and Faridabad (461) also reported hazardous air quality.

While the Capital is grappling with an air crisis, a first-of-its-kind study launched by the city government to help identify different sources of pollution in the city and accordingly take mitigating action was stopped recently on the orders of Delhi Pollution Control Committee Chairman Ashwani Kumar.

Kumar also “unilaterally” ordered a halt to the operation of a large smog tower installed at Connaught Place two years ago to mitigate air pollution in the area, according to Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Delhi’s air quality ranks among the worst in the world’s capital cities.

A report by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC) in August said that air pollution is shortening lives by almost 12 years in Delhi.

The hazardous pollution levels compelled many to forgo their morning walks, sports, and other outdoor activities.

Parents are concerned as health experts say children breathe faster, taking in more pollutants.

Unfavorable meteorological conditions, combined with emissions from vehicles, paddy straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources, contribute to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during the winter every year.

According to an analysis conducted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the capital experiences peak pollution from November 1 to November 15 when the number of stubble burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana increases.

Smoke from stubble burning accounted for 24.5 percent of the PM2.5 pollution in Delhi on Saturday, dropping from 35 percent on Friday, according to a numerical model-based system developed by the Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

Officials at the Commission for Air Quality Management, a central government panel that formulates strategies to combat pollution in Delhi-NCR, expect pollution levels to further decline due to comparatively better meteorological conditions and curbs imposed on certain polluting activities, including non-essential construction work, starting Thursday.

On Friday, the commission deferred the implementation of stricter measures under the air pollution control plan, called the Graded Response Action Plan, citing a declining trend in the AQI in the region.

A day earlier, the pollution control body had ordered a ban on non-essential construction work and specific categories of polluting vehicles.

#Environment #Faridabad #Gurugram #Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Militants attack Pakistan Air Force training base in Punjab province, 9 terrorists 'sent to hell': Army

2
Chandigarh

Haryana pharma company owner gifts cars to employees on Diwali; calls them 'celebrities, stars'

3
Haryana

Haryana minister slams Punjab Government over stubble-burning; AAP hits back

4
India

Sexual harassment at Bengaluru mall: Retired headmaster surrenders before cops

5
India

ISRO chief Somanath withdraws autobiography after controversy

6
Sports

Ankle injury rules Hardik Pandya out of World Cup; Prasidh Krishna to replace him

7
Sports

ICC World Cup: Pakistan pip New Zealand by 21 runs via DLS method to keep semis hopes alive

8
Delhi

Pollution crisis: Delhi battles toxic air, urges Centre to call emergency meeting

9
India

On poll eve, PM Modi extends free-ration scheme for 5 years

10
Bathinda

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM's orders

Don't Miss

View All
Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

Top News

Pollution crisis: Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze; air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Pollution crisis: Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze; air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad also...

AQI still ‘severe’, Delhi urges Centre to call emergency meeting

AQI still 'severe', Delhi urges Centre to call emergency meeting

Allow only CNG, EVs in NCR, says Minister

Official ‘forced’ to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM’s orders

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM's orders

Can’t be a mute spectator to such heinous incidents, says Ma...

Jind school principal, accused of abuse by 60 girls, arrested

Jind school principal, accused of abuse by 60 girls, arrested

Canada US’ henchman in double standards on Gaza: Lankan Prez

Canada US' henchman in double standards on Gaza: Lankan Prez


Cities

View All

Ongoing work on Batala road in Amritsar disrupts movement of traffic

Ongoing work on Batala road in Amritsar disrupts movement of traffic

Ward Watch: Poor sanitation irks Amritsar residents

Tarn Taran doctor receives extortion call, told to pay Rs 2 crore

‘Big fish’ in drug trade arrested with 660 gm of heroin

2 booked on charge of thrashing youth

Official ‘forced’ to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM’s orders

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM's orders

UT yet to review non-EV ban, buyers flock to Mohali, Panchkula

UT yet to review non-EV ban, buyers flock to Mohali, Panchkula

Bid to scuttle protest, say students

No permit, UT seizes 1,795 liquor bottles from vends

Two more members of extortion gang nabbed

In a first, GMCH-32 sets up millet clinic, launch soon

~1.56 cr fine slapped for flouting GRAP norms

Rs 1.56 cr fine slapped for flouting GRAP norms

AQI still 'severe', Delhi urges Centre to call emergency meeting

Delhi High Court imposes Rs 20,000 cost on Centre for not paying pension to 96-year-old freedom fighter

1 killed as DTC bus rams into car, 2-wheelers

Nigerian held for duping woman of Rs 11L

Kapurthala surpasses Jalandhar in farm fires

Kapurthala surpasses Jalandhar in farm fires

12 quintals of firecrackers seized from house in Balachaur, 1 held

Overflowing sewer irks Ram Nagar residents

Four women, accomplice arrested for stealing cloth

Bring maximum investments, biz community urged

Paddy procurement picks up, 11.36 LMT grains arrive, 99% purchased

Paddy procurement picks up, 11.36 LMT grains arrive, 99% purchased

24 fresh dengue cases in district

Ludhiana’s air quality index turns ‘very poor’ at 306

ASI suspended for sexually harassing woman constable

Ex-councillor attacked

Forum tells state to set up more power plants

Forum tells state to set up more power plants

'Hurt' by leader's remark, BJP rural segment chief quits