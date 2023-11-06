Pollution crisis: No physical classes in Delhi schools, barring classes 10 and 12, until November 10

New Delhi, November 6
All schools in Delhi have been directed to suspend physical classes, barring classes 10 and 12, until November 10 in view of rising pollution levels, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Monday.
Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR on Monday morning were recorded around seven to eight times above the government-prescribed safe limit, as a toxic haze persisted over the region for the seventh consecutive day.
On Sunday, Delhi Education Minister Atishi had announced closure of primary classes of all schools until November 10 and said schools have the option of teaching online for classes 6 to 12.
However, all government and private schools opted to hold physical classes for classes 6 to 12.
The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), recorded at 4 pm every day, worsened from 415 on Saturday to 454 on Sunday, prompting the Centre to implement all emergency measures mandated under the final Stage IV of its air pollution control plan called the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
According to a 2018 study conducted by The Energy and Resources Institute, vehicular emissions contribute to roughly 40 per cent of the PM 2.5 pollution in the national capital.
