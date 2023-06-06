Pollution levels dipped in Delhi despite development: Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

new Delhi, June 5

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said pollution levels have dipped in the city in the last eight years despite swift pace of development.

Addressing a gathering at Thyagaraj Stadium on the occasion of World Environment Day, Kejriwal, said, “In the last eight years, the pace at which developmental activities have taken place in Delhi has only increased, however, this has not caused the pollution levels to rise. Several schools, hospitals, roads and flyovers have been constructed in the last eight years, but the pollution levels instead of rising have only reduced in this period.”

The Delhi CM said that some political opponents may think that he is lying and therefore he has brought data to substantiate these important facts. “There are two prominent types of pollutants – the scientists call them PM 2.5 and PM 10. The former are the finer particles in the air that we breathe and the latter are the thicker particles. If we look at the data for 2022 as compared to the year 2016, there has been a decline of 30 per cent in both of these particles,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM said over the years the government has led numerous successful campaigns against air pollution and listed out some of them. “We often hear in the news that the pollution caused particularly during the winter season is because of the burning of agricultural stubble. So, to tackle this problem, the state government collaborated with the PUSA institute and came up with a chemical that is now being used by nearly all the farmers within Delhi. An area of around 5,000 acres is within cultivation in Delhi and all the farmers here now use this liquid that eliminates the need to burn stubble. Therefore none of this pollution now originates from Delhi,” he said.