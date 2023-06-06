 Pollution levels dipped in Delhi despite development: Kejriwal : The Tribune India

Pollution levels dipped in Delhi despite development: Kejriwal

Pollution levels dipped in Delhi despite development: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributes plants to children at Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. MANAS RANJAN BHUI



Tribune News Service

new Delhi, June 5

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said pollution levels have dipped in the city in the last eight years despite swift pace of development.

Addressing a gathering at Thyagaraj Stadium on the occasion of World Environment Day, Kejriwal, said, “In the last eight years, the pace at which developmental activities have taken place in Delhi has only increased, however, this has not caused the pollution levels to rise. Several schools, hospitals, roads and flyovers have been constructed in the last eight years, but the pollution levels instead of rising have only reduced in this period.”

The Delhi CM said that some political opponents may think that he is lying and therefore he has brought data to substantiate these important facts. “There are two prominent types of pollutants – the scientists call them PM 2.5 and PM 10. The former are the finer particles in the air that we breathe and the latter are the thicker particles. If we look at the data for 2022 as compared to the year 2016, there has been a decline of 30 per cent in both of these particles,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM said over the years the government has led numerous successful campaigns against air pollution and listed out some of them. “We often hear in the news that the pollution caused particularly during the winter season is because of the burning of agricultural stubble. So, to tackle this problem, the state government collaborated with the PUSA institute and came up with a chemical that is now being used by nearly all the farmers within Delhi. An area of around 5,000 acres is within cultivation in Delhi and all the farmers here now use this liquid that eliminates the need to burn stubble. Therefore none of this pollution now originates from Delhi,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Top wrestlers resume railways duty, Sakshi Malik says will continue protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

2
Jalandhar

Punjab minister Balkar Singh's escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

3
Haryana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

4
Chandigarh

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

5
Punjab

Bluestar anniversary: Akal Takht directs SGPC to ensure peace, says five high priests' earlier resolution to be implemented in Golden Temple complex

6
Punjab

Woman dead, 5 Hemkund Sahib pilgrims rescued after avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Atlakoti

7
Nation

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets life term in 32-year-old murder case

8
Haryana

2 sons of DIG among 4 arrested for creating ruckus after being refused liquor at shop in Gurugram

9
Punjab

AAP Baba Bakala MLA Dalbir Tong injured in road accident; elderly man dies

10
Nation

Abhishek Banerjee's wife, kids stopped at Kolkata airport from boarding Dubai flight

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

Darknet-based drug cartel busted with 'largest' LSD seizure, says NCB

Darknet-based drug cartel busted with 'largest' LSD seizure, says NCB

Darknet refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is ...

India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer

India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer

Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

Nothing objectionable except personal belongings and Pakista...

Railways put Odisha accident toll at 278; 101 bodies yet to be identified

Railways put Odisha accident toll at 278; 101 bodies yet to be identified

1,100 injured, less than 200 are undergoing treatment in var...

Depression over Arabian Sea likely to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD

Depression over Arabian Sea likely to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD

The weather department, however, did not give a tentative da...


Cities

View All

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

Travel agency, clients duped of Rs 34 lakh; four UP residents booked

Frequent traffic jams outside bus stand irk Amritsar residents

'Follow the path shown by Guru Hargobind Sahib'

Heritage Walk cries for attention

NIRF-2023: Panjab University drops three slots, ranked 44th

NIRF-2023: Panjab University drops three slots, ranked 44th

PGI retains second position for 6th time

World Environment Day: 11 months on, single-use ban plastic only on paper in Chandigarh

At Chandigarh MC House meet today, AAP set to oppose new Dadu Majra waste unit

3 in police net with 2 pistols, 80 gm heroin

5 DU colleges in top 10

5 DU colleges in top 10

Man kills brother, nabbed

Students, security guards clash over smoking in varsity

MCD launches app for geo-tagging of property

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Nabbed, let off, man again in net for triple murder

MLA told to appear in court on June 12

Arrest of 2 women agents bares well-oiled ring

Phagwara Oppn opposes ward map

Find solution to avoid action, civic body chief tells farmers

Find solution to avoid action, civic body chief tells farmers

Five of vehicle lifters’ gang arrested

Being held captive in Oman, Jagraon woman returns home

MC installs plastic shredder machine at hot mix plant

City police to bring suspect on production warrant from Phillaur

Out of list, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions NIRF ranking system

Out of list, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions NIRF ranking system

5 months on, no headway in Vigilance Bureau probe into assets case

Farmers back wrestlers, burn BJP MP’s effigy

Fatehgarh Sahib MLA hears out patients

Civic body to segregate waste before disposal